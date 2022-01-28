$8.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will announce sales of $8.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.37 billion and the highest is $8.52 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $6.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $24.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.82 billion to $25.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

M stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Macy’s has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23.

About Macy's

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

