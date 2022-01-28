$8.52 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report sales of $8.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.96 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $42.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.00 billion to $43.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $46.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.54 billion to $50.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.86) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

AAL stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in American Airlines Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.