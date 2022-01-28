$8.52 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report sales of $8.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.96 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $42.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.00 billion to $43.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $46.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.54 billion to $50.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.86) EPS.
AAL stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in American Airlines Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.