$847.72 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will report sales of $847.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $843.50 million to $851.94 million. Lazard posted sales of $848.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of LAZ opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Lazard has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.63%.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lazard by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 31,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $2,328,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 61.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.