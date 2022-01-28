$847.72 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to announce sales of $847.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $843.50 million and the highest is $851.94 million. Lazard reported sales of $848.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $41.93 on Friday. Lazard has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 42.63%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

