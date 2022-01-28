$89.17 Million in Sales Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will announce $89.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.60 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. Luxfer reported sales of $82.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $364.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.40 million to $370.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $387.10 million, with estimates ranging from $377.60 million to $395.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. The company has a market cap of $451.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Luxfer by 456.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 1,682.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Luxfer in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.