A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stake Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,435,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127,395 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.53% of A. O. Smith worth $148,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 24.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 39.5% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 55,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,481,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,175,000 after acquiring an additional 159,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $75.85 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

