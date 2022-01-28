Abbott Laboratories Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the healthcare product maker will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $120.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

