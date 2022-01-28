Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,980 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 56,781 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $69,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Shares of ABT opened at $120.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

