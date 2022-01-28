AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Boosted by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.8% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.89. 134,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,347,351. The firm has a market cap of $240.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $138.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.71.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

