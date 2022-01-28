Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the December 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 26.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IAF opened at $5.36 on Friday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

