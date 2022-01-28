Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Purchased by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF accounts for 2.9% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 100.4% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 276.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLTR opened at $90.83 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $103.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.56.

