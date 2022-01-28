Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) Declares Dividend of GBX 24.25

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) announced a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.25 ($0.33) per share on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $10.95. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON ASL traded down GBX 14 ($0.19) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,432 ($19.32). 140,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,778. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,174 ($15.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,622.80 ($21.89). The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,446.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,506.71.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

