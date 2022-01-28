Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) Declares Dividend of GBX 24.25

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) announced a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.25 ($0.33) per share on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $10.95. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON ASL traded down GBX 14 ($0.19) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,432 ($19.32). 140,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,778. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,174 ($15.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,622.80 ($21.89). The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,446.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,506.71.
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.