Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Shares of ABST opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.97 million, a P/E ratio of -57.61 and a beta of 0.92. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABST. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the third quarter worth $9,067,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Absolute Software by 77.4% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 565,894 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Absolute Software by 3,399.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 507,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 492,860 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Absolute Software in the second quarter valued at $6,259,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Absolute Software by 229.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

