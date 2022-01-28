Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) is Trigran Investments Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Trigran Investments Inc. lowered its position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,646,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,500 shares during the quarter. Absolute Software accounts for approximately 5.6% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 9.35% of Absolute Software worth $51,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,259,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Absolute Software by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 237,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 82,526 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Absolute Software by 18,981.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 132,867 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Absolute Software by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,846,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Absolute Software by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

ABST traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. 5,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,621. Absolute Software Co. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $379.99 million, a P/E ratio of -57.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.98%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

