Abyss (ABYSS) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.53 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $11.53 million and $187,443.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Abyss Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

