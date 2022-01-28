Achain (ACT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.36 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $606,947.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00246829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00042448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

