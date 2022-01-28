Actinium (ACM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $27,161.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $478,762.32 and $27,161.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 46.2% higher against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Actinium

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 38,455,450 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

