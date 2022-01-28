Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.90 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after buying an additional 3,758,536 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after buying an additional 2,214,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,780,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

