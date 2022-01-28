AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.12

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.12 and last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 382989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Roth Capital lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The stock has a market cap of C$200.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$27.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.1358636 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AcuityAds news, Director Roger Dent acquired 10,000 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.94 per share, with a total value of C$49,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,800. Also, Director Tal Hayek acquired 20,000 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.89 per share, with a total value of C$97,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,692,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,275,870.23. Insiders have acquired a total of 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $297,182 in the last three months.

AcuityAds Company Profile (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

