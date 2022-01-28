Acute Angle Cloud Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $29,628.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $29,628.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,755.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.37 or 0.06744337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.54 or 0.00290126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.71 or 0.00785866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00066655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009133 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.25 or 0.00395293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00239855 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

