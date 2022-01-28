Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $72.04

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.04 and last traded at $72.59, with a volume of 127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $505,066 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 392.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,334,000 after buying an additional 24,414 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADUS)
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
