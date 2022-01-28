Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $72.04

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.04 and last traded at $72.59, with a volume of 127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $505,066 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 392.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,334,000 after buying an additional 24,414 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.