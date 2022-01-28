Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.90

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 53044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adecco Group AG will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.