ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ADFJF opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. ADF Group has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.82.

ADF Group Company Profile

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures; and miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services.

