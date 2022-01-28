Adient (ADNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Adient has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $41.73 on Friday. Adient has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adient stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Adient worth $22,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.