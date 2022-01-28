Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading Down 6.5%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s stock price dropped 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.96 and last traded at $39.03. Approximately 12,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 820,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

ADNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Adient by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Adient by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 792.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

