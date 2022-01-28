Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.58

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €8.58 ($9.75) and last traded at €9.88 ($11.23), with a volume of 3320449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €11.12 ($12.64).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €11.10 ($12.61) price target on shares of Adler Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of Adler Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Adler Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.26.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.