Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,163,033 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 160,965 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.9% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.50% of Adobe worth $4,123,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Adobe by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,333,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $493.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $614.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $234.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,312 shares of company stock worth $8,963,692. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.