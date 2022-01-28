Advanced Merger Partners (NYSE:AMPI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. 246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advanced Merger Partners stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Merger Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

