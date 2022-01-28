AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to announce sales of $408.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $436.70 million and the lowest is $374.30 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $340.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASIX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASIX opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

