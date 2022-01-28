AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Shares Down 2.8%

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.78 and last traded at $22.92. Approximately 11,920 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 11,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 30.83% of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

