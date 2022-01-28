AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.08. 1,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 2,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12.

