AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) will announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. AerCap posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full-year sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AER. Susquehanna began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $61.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AerCap has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AerCap by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in AerCap by 543.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in AerCap by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AerCap by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 541,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,735,000 after purchasing an additional 38,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $875,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

