AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) is Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s Largest Position

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,994,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,335 shares during the quarter. AerCap accounts for approximately 8.8% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 3.06% of AerCap worth $230,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AER. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in AerCap by 543.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in AerCap by 27.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AerCap by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 541,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,735,000 after purchasing an additional 38,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter worth approximately $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Shares of NYSE:AER traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.