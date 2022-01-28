AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by Wolf Hill Capital Management LP

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,634 shares during the quarter. AerCap makes up 2.9% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of AerCap worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in AerCap by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 248,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,730,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 9.9% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 197,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after buying an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 172.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.05. 16,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,942. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.15.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

