Aeron One Day Trading Volume Tops $45,679.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $7,559.71 and $45,679.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00043015 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00107270 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

