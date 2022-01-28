AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.40

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.40 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31.45 ($0.42), with a volume of 6630959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.60 ($0.45).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.31. The company has a market cap of £231.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 32.17, a current ratio of 32.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

In other news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £14,500 ($19,562.87).

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

