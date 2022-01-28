Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth about $226,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $138.44 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.02 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.29.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In related news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

