Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $138.44 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.02 and a 1 year high of $191.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.