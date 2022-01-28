Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Lifted to Buy at DA Davidson

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AFRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.35.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.18 and a 200 day moving average of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The company had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total value of $2,878,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $1,684,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962 in the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 2,191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after acquiring an additional 579,521 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $2,471,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 174,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.