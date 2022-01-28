Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up to $51.01

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.01, but opened at $52.58. Affirm shares last traded at $51.61, with a volume of 44,008 shares trading hands.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens upgraded Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.35.

The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average of $103.02.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,684,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Affirm by 27.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in Affirm by 2.9% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Affirm by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

