Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Lowered by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,415 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Aflac worth $37,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after buying an additional 282,536 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aflac by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Aflac by 101.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $61.89 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

