agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.67

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 2420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

AGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.76.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.54 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $124,339.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $153,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,914 shares of company stock worth $4,846,156.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $5,923,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $302,722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $5,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

