Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $81.00. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 58.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

