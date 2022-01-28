Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Raised to Outperform at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$84.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$81.00. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEM. Cormark cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.30.

AEM traded down C$0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$58.64. 649,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,607. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.64. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$58.02 and a 1-year high of C$93.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$437,912.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$291,919.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$711,120.60. Insiders sold a total of 17,661 shares of company stock worth $1,167,745 in the last 90 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

