Agrello Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Agrello coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Agrello has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. Agrello has a market cap of $244,289.88 and $21,566.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00105685 BTC.

Agrello Coin Profile

Agrello (DLT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 129,071,019 coins. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Agrello Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using U.S. dollars.

