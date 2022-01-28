Aigang (AIX) Market Cap Reaches $132,548.31

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded up 50.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Aigang has traded down 58.3% against the dollar. One Aigang coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aigang has a market capitalization of $132,548.31 and $7,403.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aigang alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00107044 BTC.

Aigang Coin Profile

Aigang is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aigang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aigang and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.