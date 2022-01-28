AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.51. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 710,500 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AIkido Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AIkido Pharma by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $817,000. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.