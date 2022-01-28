Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.33. 138,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 40,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74.

Aimia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIMFF)

Aimia, Inc is a holding company, which focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. It operates through the following segments: Holdings and Investment Management. The Holdings segment includes firm’s long-term investments, as well as minority investments in public securities.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.