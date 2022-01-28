Aimia (TSE:AIM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.72

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.72 and last traded at C$5.64, with a volume of 108106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.46.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Aimia from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$517.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.71.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

