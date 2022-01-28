Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Update

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 414.1% from the December 31st total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 286,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AIRI stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air Industries Group stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp owned 0.08% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

